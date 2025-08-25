Somalia: Saadaq Omar Hassan Elected to Somalia's Federal Parliament Seat HOP#248

Dhusamareb, Somalia - Saadaq Omar Hassan, widely known as Saadaq Joon, has been elected to seat HOP#248 of the House of the People in Somalia's Federal Parliament, following a by-election held on Monday in Dhusamareb, the capital of Galmudug State.

According to officials, the vote was conducted smoothly in the presence of the Federal Electoral Commission, Galmudug state authorities, security representatives, and civil society observers.

The seat, allocated to constituencies in Galmudug, became vacant earlier this year and is part of the quota of parliamentary seats reserved for the region.

Somalia's House of the People, the lower chamber of parliament, is made up of 275 members elected across federal member states through an indirect electoral system. By-elections such as this one are critical for maintaining the full representation of regions, particularly amid ongoing political and security challenges.

The election of Saadaq Joon to HOP#248 reinforces Galmudug's representation in the Federal Parliament, while highlighting the continued importance of local-level political processes in shaping Somalia's fragile federal system. With parliamentary politics central to Somalia's governance, the inclusion of experienced figures like Saadaq Joon will be closely watched in Mogadishu's shifting political landscape.