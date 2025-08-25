Kenya: Debunking Multiple Fake Graphics Claiming That Former Kenyan Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Was Deported From the U.S.

Debunking multiple fake graphics claiming that former Kenyan deputy president Rigathi Gachagua was deported from the US

IN SHORT: Multiple news graphics doing the rounds online claim that former Kenyan deputy president Rigathi Gachagua was deported from the US. But all of them are fake.

Several "BREAKING NEWS" graphics circulating on social media claim that former Kenyan deputy president Rigathi Gachagua was deported from the US.

All the graphics feature the text "GACHAGUA DEPORTED" and display the logos and branding of major Kenyan news outlets, including Daily Nation, Citizen Digital, the Star Digital and TV47 digital. They also include images of Gachagua.

Users who posted the graphics claim Gachagua was deported after making speeches attacking his own country and fuelling ethnic division.

Gachagua travelled to the US on 9 July 2025, where he engaged with Kenyans in the diaspora and the international community about the state of affairs in Kenya.

He belongs to the Kikuyu, Kenya's largest ethnic group, and has been positioning himself as the de facto leader of the Mount Kenya region, which refers to areas around central Kenya traditionally inhabited by the Kikuyu, Embu and Meru communities.

Gachagua served as Kenya's deputy president from 2022 until his impeachment in October 2024, following a fallout with president William Ruto. The president and his allies accused him of corruption, inciting ethnic divisions and undermining the government.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The graphics appear to have emerged after Gachagua announced he would cut short his US tour to prepare for upcoming by-elections across the country. He returned to Kenya - voluntarily - on 21 August'.

The news graphics have also been posted here and here.

But are the graphics and the claim to be trusted? We checked.

Fake graphics

Gachagua is a prominent politician and the allegations, if true, would have attracted the attention of both local and international media. However, Africa Check found no reports of this specific claim from any reputable news outlets.

The four news outlets mentioned typically post digital versions of their graphics on their verified social media accounts, including Facebook and X. Their Facebook pages are Nation, Citizen TV Kenya, The Star, Kenya and TV47 Digital. Africa Check did not find the graphics on these platforms or on their X accounts.

All signs indicate that the graphics are fake and should be ignored.