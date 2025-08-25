Zimbabwe: Mental Patient Runs Amok, Kills Aunt and Torches Her Corpse

A MENTAL patient has been arrested in Gokwe, Midlands province after allegedly killing his aunt before setting alight her lifeless body.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"Police in Gokwe arrested a suspected mental patient, Tafara Machiri in connection with a case of murder which occurred Ruraka village, Nemangwe, Gokwe South on August 21, 2025," said Nyathi.

"The suspect allegedly killed his aunt, Sylvia Sawa (64), before setting the body on fire. A blood-stained machete and two knobkerries were recovered at the scene."

The Gokwe incident comes just days after another similar tragedy in a village in Madlambuzi, Matebeleland South province, in which a suspected mental patient, Phamani Sibanda (43), went on a violent rampage, killing five people -- among them a 101-year-old and a six-year-old girl -- and injuring two others.

The suspect became violent and attacked seven people with a Mopani log, a blunt object and an unknown sharp object while moving aggressively around the village. He was targeting anyone whom he encountered.

The deceased were identified as Elliot Khupe (101), Butho Tshuma (97), Constance Sibanda (66), Tiffan Surprise Ndlovu (6), and Catra Matsika (72).

Two female survivors, aged 90 and 41, were rushed to Madlambuzi Clinic and Plumtree District Hospital for treatment.

Police urged families to take greater care in monitoring individuals with mental health conditions.