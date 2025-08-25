Zimbabwe: Toddler Twins Burnt to Death As Kitchen Catches Fire

TWIN brothers aged two-years-old died recently in Chimanimani, Manicaland province, after they were badly burnt in a fire that engulfed the family's kitchen.

The minors met their fate when their mother had gone on a shopping errand at a nearby shop, leaving a pot on the fireplace believed to have sparked the inferno.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the sad development.

"The ZRP confirms a fire incident in which two twin bothers aged two, Jacob Gono and Lincoln Gono were burnt to death after a kitchen hut they were playing in caught fire on August 21, 2025 at Gwasha village, Chimanimani," said Nyathi.

"The victims' mother had gone to a nearby shop, leaving a pot with sweet potatoes on the fireplace in the hut."

Meanwhile, two artisanal miners, Solomon Mutisi (49) and Evidence Binde (29) died after a six-metre deep mine shaft they were working on collapsed on August 21, 2025, at around 0300 hours at Plot 1102, Hawling farm, Penhalonga, Mutare.