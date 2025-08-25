Zimbabwe: Duo Kills Brother Over Maize Cobs

TWO men from Kanyemba in Mashonaland Central province are on the run after allegedly killing their elder brother who accused them of stealing maize cobs from his field.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the tragedy.

"Police in Kanyemba are investigating a case of murder in which Arumasau Onias Kadziyanike (35) died on August 21, 2025 after being attacked by his bothers, Alfred Kadziyanike (22) and Gilbert Kadziyanike (25) at Kapori village on August 20, 2025," said Nyathi

"The victim had accused the suspects of stealing green maize cobs from his field. The suspects are on the run."

ZRP is appealing to anyone who might have relevant information that might lead to arrest of suspects to visit their nearest police station.