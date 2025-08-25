Zimbabwe: Gang Arrested for Stash of Dagga Sachets

24 August 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Police in Mashonaland West have scored a major success in the fight against drugs and substance misuse following the arrest of five suspects, leading to the recovery of 171 sachets of dagga.

The gang consists of Naison Ziwenga (36), Talkmore Tewe (40), Lesley Basopo (18), Munaishe Matsikiti and Unique Murambwa (18) arrested at Chirasavana Business Centre, Mamina, Mhondoro.

They were busted while in possession of one hundred and seventy-one (171) sachets and one plastic bag of dagga.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"On August 22, 2025, police in Mhondoro arrested Naison Ziwenga (36), Talkmore Tewe (40), Lesley Basopo (18), Munaishe Matsikiti and Unique Murambwa (18) at Chirasavana Business Centre, Mamina in connection with unlawful possession of one hundred and seventy-one small sachets and one plastic bag of dagga," said Nyathi.

Police also recovered a machete, an axe, two Columbian knives and one chain whip.

Meanwhile, police in Masvingo arrested Washington Musengi (33), Natasha Marima (25), George Gwede (33), Donald Maphosa (22), Wilson Tazviwira (55) and Kododo Zivanai at Rutenga Business Centre, Masvingo on August 21, 2025 in connection with unlawful possession of dagga, Bronclear cough syrup and Codeine.

