South Africa: Legendary Actress Nandi Nyembe Passes Away

24 August 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Razeen Gutta

South Africa's vibrant arts scene is mourning the loss of iconic actress Nandi Nyembe, who has passed away at the age of 75.

With a career spanning decades, Nyembe left an indelible mark on the country's entertainment industry.

Her impressive body of work includes notable roles in popular TV shows such as Zone 14, Soul City, and Isibaya.

Nyembe's talent and dedication earned her numerous awards and a special place in the hearts of South Africans.

Despite her declining health, which had confined her to a wheelchair, Nyembe's legacy continues to inspire.

The department of sport, arts and culture and her family paid tribute to her remarkable contributions in a joint statement while Minister Gayton McKenzie expressed gratitude for the gift of her artistry.

"It is with profound sorrow that the Nyembe Family, together with the national department of sport, arts and culture, announce the passing of one of South Africa's most treasured icons of the arts, Mam' Nandi Nyembe," the Minister said on X.

