Egypt: FM Reviews Progress of Plan for Documenting Historically Valuable Papers

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty reviewed on Sunday, August 24th, 2025, the progress made in implementing his ministry's plan for documenting historically valuable papers, some dating back to centuries.

The plan comes as part of the foreign ministry's efforts to restore documents and international treaties concluded by Egypt with foreign countries, as well as the restoration of historically significant references and maps held by the ministry.

In this context, the minister was briefed in detail on the process of restoring and preserving those documents that would be displayed at a new museum of the ministry.

Abdelatty directed the ministry's documentation and archives department to draw on experts in document preservation and restoration from the Ministries of Culture and Antiquities, as well as specialized companies, to take part in this project, which covers documentation, restoration and museum display.

The minister underlined the importance of applying the highest international standards in restoration and documentation, in cooperation with specialized bodies, to achieve the best results befitting Egypt's status and its diplomatic history, and reflecting the enduring legacy of the foreign ministry.