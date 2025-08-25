Egypt Advances Pharmaceutical Expansion Plans With ACDIMA

Egypt is working with Arab Company for Drug Industries and Medical Appliances (ACDIMA) to expand pharmaceutical production and open new export markets, Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said on Sunday, August 24th, 2025.

At a meeting in New Alamein City attended by ministers and ACDIMA executives, Minister Abdel Ghaffar highlighted plans to boost investment in drug manufacturing, strengthen self-sufficiency in essential medicines, and scale up exports to regional and international markets.

The talks also reviewed ACDIMA's financial performance, expansion in biological medicines, and contracts with global companies to manufacture pharmaceutical products locally.

Minister Abdel Ghaffar stressed that greater collaboration with ACDIMA would enhance Egypt's capacity in the sector and reinforce the country's position as a regional hub for pharmaceuticals.