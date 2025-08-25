North Africa: Egypt's Labour Minister Chairs Meeting On New Labour Law

24 August 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)
By Amwal Al Ghad

Egypt's Minister of Labour Mohamed Gobran chaired on Sunday, August 24th, 2025, a meeting of the Supreme Council for Social Dialogue with representatives of the government, employers, workers, and institutions concerned with labour issues.

Gobran said the session was part of discussions on executive decisions related to Labour Law No. 14 of 2025, which President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi ratified after parliament's approval and broad social dialogue. The law is scheduled to take effect on September 1, 2025.

The minister stressed the need to finalize around 87 executive decrees, including 68 to be issued by the Ministry of Labour, while the Cabinet, the Justice Ministry, and the Health Ministry will issue the remainder. He affirmed that efforts are underway to ensure full readiness for the law's implementation across all institutions.

Participants discussed decrees related to skill certification, licensing of crafts and professions, and professional development. They underlined that the new law marks a significant shift in regulating relations between employers and workers, reflecting the state's vision to create a fair and flexible legislative environment that supports investment in Egypt, secures jobs, and aligns with international labour standards.

