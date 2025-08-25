Egypt: PM - Government Committed to Advancing New Delta Project to Boost Food Security

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli affirmed on Sunday, August 24th, 2025, the government's keenness to closely follow up on all developments related to agricultural projects, particularly the New Delta project, as part of efforts to enhance Egypt's agricultural production capacity, achieve food security in strategic crops, create thousands of job opportunities, and establish productive and industrial communities relying on state-of-the-art technologies.

Madbouli's remarks came during a meeting held at the government headquarters in New Alamein City to review progress in the implementation of the New Delta project and to maximize the efficiency of water resources management in support of national agricultural projects.

The meeting was attended by Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Hani Sewilam, Housing, Public Utilities and Urban Communities Minister Sherif El-Sherbini, Agriculture and Land Reclamation Minister Alaa El-Din Farouk, Khaled Ahmed Salah of the Future of Egypt Authority for Sustainable Development, and Ahmed Omran, Deputy Chairman of the New Urban Communities Authority for Utilities.

Madbouli stressed President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives to strengthen public-private partnerships in agricultural infrastructure, in close cooperation with the Future of Egypt Authority for Sustainable Development, reflecting an integrated strategy to achieve food security and bolster the country's agricultural production and processing capacities.

Cabinet Spokesman Mohamed El Homsany said the meeting discussed several aspects of the New Delta project, which is based on optimizing water use and reducing losses in canals and distribution networks.

Progress rates in the project implementation were reviewed, alongside plans to rationalize daily water consumption, minimize network leakages, and improve overall efficiency to maintain Egypt's leading position in water conservation.

The talks also covered expanding the use of seawater desalination and groundwater projects to meet future potable water needs, especially in coastal cities, as well as the construction of advanced wastewater treatment plants for reuse.

Measures to rehabilitate canals, limit cultivation of water-intensive crops, and secure water for industrial zones through desalination and recycling systems were also discussed.

Homsany added that discussions touched upon projects for water reuse, including the establishment of the New Delta treatment plant, the world's largest wastewater treatment facility, which has created additional water resources for agricultural expansion in the New Delta.

The housing minister noted that a new guideline has been issued for water plant design, setting the average daily per capita consumption at 150 liters instead of 250 liters.

The meeting also addressed land reclamation projects, integrated agricultural development efforts, upgrading utilities and infrastructure, and the state's measures to remove encroachments on waterways and reservoirs to improve water management and ensure efficient delivery to agricultural projects.