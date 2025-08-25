Egypt: PM Reviews Progress On Seawater Desalination Projects

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said that the government is maintaining close follow-up on seawater desalination projects as part of the state's plan to manage water resources and increase reliance on desalinated water in coastal governorates.

He noted that the strategy comes in response to Egypt's fixed Nile water quota and rising demand from agriculture, industry, and development projects, with the government working to attract international firms to localize technology and expand this vital sector.

These remarks came during a meeting chaired by the Prime Minister on Sunday, August 24th, 2025, to review implementation progress and discuss a new proposal.

The talks were attended by Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities Sherif El-Sherbini, Deputy Minister Sayed Ismail, ACWA Power Egypt CEO Hassan Amin, Mamdouh Raslan, Chairman of the Holding Company for Drinking Water, and other officials.

Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Osama Rabie participated via video conference.

During the meeting, ACWA Power's CEO presented the results of negotiations with the housing ministry on launching a desalination project and reaffirmed the company's commitment to working with Egypt in this field.