Egypt: PM, Caoa Chief Review Administrative Reform Efforts

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli discussed on Sunday, August 24th, 2025, with Central Agency for Organization and Administration (CAOA) Head Hatim Nabil efforts aimed at advancing administrative reforms in all state bodies.

This came during a meeting between the premier and the CAOA head at the government headquarters in New Alamein city, Marsa Matrouh governorate, to follow up on the agency's progress in administrative development and institutional reform plans.

During the meeting, Madbouli underscored the importance of strengthening the role of the CAOA in enhancing the efficiency of the state administrative body.

He affirmed full support for all efforts aimed at advancing administrative reform.

Madbouli said that the government attaches great importance to nationwide recruitment competitions organized by the CAOA, which contribute to picking the most qualified candidates for public service jobs, thereby improving the quality of services provided to citizens.

For his part, Nabil reviewed several key initiatives launched by the CAOA, including the development of the central recruitment system by introducing new mechanisms such as "preferences", which allow successful candidates to apply for the same job in governorates that still have vacancies, and "waiting lists", enabling the agency to draw upon candidates who passed the exams but were not selected in the main batch.

Throughout the past week, more than 200 candidates from the waiting lists were appointed under the competition to fill 22,000 assistant mathematics teacher positions, the CAOA head said.

Between January-August 2025, the agency held centralized competitions to announce over 130,000 job opportunities, attracting more than half a million applicant, in a testament to the scale of its efforts, Nabil said.

The CAOA head further highlighted additional measures adopted by the agency to improve its operations, including introducing more flexible work methods, streamlining internal procedures, expanding the use of technology for file management, and enhancing communication channels with government bodies to accelerate responsiveness to their needs