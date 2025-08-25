Namibia: Heroes Day Preparations in Full Swing At Katima Mulilo

24 August 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) has expressed satisfaction with the progress made in preparations for commemorating Heroes Day at Katima Mulilo on Tuesday.

Acting executive director Linda Aipinge-Nakale says tents have been erected and members of the Namibian Defence Force (NDF) are ready to lead a street procession before the event.

Commemorations will take place at Katima Mulilo Sport Stadium, with about 20 000 local people and from across the country expected to attend.

"We will have transport to collect our local people at various pick-up and drop-off points on 26 August," Aipinge-Nakale says.

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah will address the nation, and provision has been made for those who are unable to attend to hear her message on the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation's television and radio channels, Aipinge-Nakale says.

The ministry's social media pages be live-streaming the event, she says.

Aipinge-Nakale calls on young people to turn up in large numbers, and to follow the entire event on social media to hear how their forefathers liberated Namibia from the yoke of the South African colonial regime.

Several national, political, and traditional leaders are expected to attend the event, she says. - Nampa

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.