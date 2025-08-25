Namibia: Heroes Day Preparations in Full Swing At Katima Mulilo

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) has expressed satisfaction with the progress made in preparations for commemorating Heroes Day at Katima Mulilo on Tuesday.

Acting executive director Linda Aipinge-Nakale says tents have been erected and members of the Namibian Defence Force (NDF) are ready to lead a street procession before the event.

Commemorations will take place at Katima Mulilo Sport Stadium, with about 20 000 local people and from across the country expected to attend.

"We will have transport to collect our local people at various pick-up and drop-off points on 26 August," Aipinge-Nakale says.

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah will address the nation, and provision has been made for those who are unable to attend to hear her message on the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation's television and radio channels, Aipinge-Nakale says.

The ministry's social media pages be live-streaming the event, she says.

Aipinge-Nakale calls on young people to turn up in large numbers, and to follow the entire event on social media to hear how their forefathers liberated Namibia from the yoke of the South African colonial regime.

Several national, political, and traditional leaders are expected to attend the event, she says. - Nampa