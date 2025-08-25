Namibia: 18 Months in Jail Over a Pig?

Jonah ndakalako of Oshakati was sent straight to jail for 18 months after the High Court last week overturned a magistrate's decision that warned the pig thief to stay clean for at least two years.

Ndakalako said he slaughtered the pig in July 2022 to raise money for his sibling's Grade 10 examinations. A first-time offender, Ndakalako was ordered to hand himself over to the prison authorities at Ondangwa.

The High Court noted that the law mandates that a first-time offender convicted of stealing livestock valued at less than N$500 should be imprisoned for not less than two years.

The Stock Theft Act is known as 'the Jerry Ekandjo law' as it was instituted after the then home affairs minister pushed it through parliament following the theft of goats at his farm.

It's about time lawmakers repeal that illogical law. It will always affect the poorest people without providing restitution for the victims of stock theft.

Ndakalako will only increase the jail population and most likely come out of there a hardened criminal.

The president should pardon him quickly.