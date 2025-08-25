Uganda/Kenya: Kenya Coach Optimistic Despite CHAN Exit in Penalty Shootout

Nairobi, Kenya — Kenya head coach Benni McCarthy remains optimistic about the future of the country's football, despite the Harambee Stars' first-round exit at the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN) after a penalty shootout against Madagascar.

The co-host was eliminated 4-3 on penalties on Friday in Nairobi after a 1-1 draw following extra time. Despite the early exit, McCarthy hailed the performance and the spirit of his players in their first appearance at this continental competition that features only players who are based in their respective domestic leagues.

"Nothing but proud of what we achieved. The players gave everything every single day in training and every match," McCarthy told reporters after the game on Saturday evening.

"It was really good but football is like that, the lottery of penalties sometimes doesn't go your way," added South Africa's record goalscorer.

The former Manchester United attack coach congratulated Madagascar, who won despite trailing earlier in the game.

"If you come to Kenya and can perform at such a stage with the fans and the noise, they deserve huge credit for having nerves of steel, especially in the penalty shootout," the 47-year-old said.

Madagascar coach Romuald Rakotondrabe admitted the shootout almost broke his heart after his team missed its first spot-kick, which gave Kenya the advantage.

He lauded goalkeeper Michel Ramandimbisoa, whose series of saves kept Madagascar in the game, including stopping two Kenyan penalties.

"We are very proud to have him with us. He has really helped us in every match, and we hope he can go into the next game with the same spirit," Rakotondrabe added.

Ramandimbisoa has now made more saves than any other goalkeeper in the tournament, helping Madagascar reach its second consecutive CHAN semifinal, after its third-place finish in the 2022 campaign in Algeria.

Madagascar will face either Algeria or Sudan in next week's semifinal. ∎