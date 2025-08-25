Uganda: Rotary Club of Bulindo's Free Medical Camp Attracts Hundreds

The Rotary Club of Bulindo has organized a two-day free medical camp to serve residents of Bulindo and surrounding areas with comprehensive health services.

The camp, running from August 23 to 24 at St. Francis Primary School on the Catholic Church grounds in Bulindo, is targeting over 1,000 people with free consultations, treatment, immunizations, cancer screenings, dental services, and preventive materials such as mosquito nets.

Speaking at the opening of the camp, Paul Percy Lubega, president of the Rotary Club of Bulindo, said the initiative was part of Rotary's global mission to fight disease.

"Rotary works to fight disease as one of its key focus areas. Today, we are implementing a health camp here in Bulindo to treat people, diagnose them, and check them for various diseases. This is our mandate, our obligation. We are delivering on our commitment and we expect to serve up to 1,000 people by the end of tomorrow," Lubega said.

He noted that the camp had already enrolled more than 100 patients on its opening morning and would continue to grow with strong support from partners such as C-Care, IMC Teams, and other sponsors.

"We are conducting immunizations, blood donations, cancer screenings, counseling, and even mental health services. Pregnant mothers, children, and all community members can access care free of charge. This is the biggest health camp we have organized in our seven years as a club, and we want to make it an annual event," he added.

Residents expressed gratitude, saying the camp was a lifeline for many who cannot afford the high costs of medical treatment in private hospitals.

Starvin Mpumule, a student and beneficiary, shared his excitement after receiving free medical checks.

"We are really grateful for the services Rotary has brought to Bulindo. At times we go to hospitals where they charge a lot of money, which many of us cannot afford. This free camp has helped us and we hope it continues to reach more people in different places," Mpumule said.

The Rotary Club of Bulindo, which falls under District 9213, has been in existence for seven years and has about 70 members.

Over time, the club has initiated several community projects, including building water facilities at Mbogo Primary School, planting trees, and constructing a multipurpose hall due for launch this weekend.

It has also birthed the Rotary Club of Kitukutwe, the Rotaract Club of Bulindo, and several Interact clubs in schools.

Lubega revealed that the club is also working on establishing a neonatal facility in Kasangati to support young mothers and babies with birth challenges, alongside many other humanitarian initiatives.

Locals said the medical camp not only addressed pressing health needs but also strengthened the bond between Rotary and the community.