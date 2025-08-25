Uganda: Museveni Assures Kenyan-Based Investors of Partnership in Infrastructure Projects

President Museveni has assured Kenya-based investors from Rebel Group, an international consultancy and investment firm, of Uganda's readiness to partner with them in key infrastructure projects.

The President met the delegation, led by former US Ambassador to Kenya Mr. Kyle McCarter, at State House Entebbe , where he welcomed the firm's interest in Uganda and emphasized the country's long-term economic opportunities.

"We can start with infrastructure such as the Kampala-Bombo toll road and the Mpigi bridge. These projects are linked directly to the market and the consumers. As long as the consumers are there, the flow of money will not stop," Museveni said.

"That is why such investments are sustainable. They create jobs, put money in people's pockets, and stimulate further spending," he added.

Reflecting on Uganda's post-independence challenges, the president noted that policy missteps--including the expulsion of Asians under Idi Amin and the confiscation of private property--discouraged private investment.

"We lost a lot of time after independence because of policies that were not private-sector friendly. Confiscating private property was a strategic mistake," he said.

"But when we came into leadership in the 1980s, we were clear. We had studied the mistakes of the past, and we had the credibility to say no--we are independent and not agents of anyone. If you want true independence, you must create wealth so that you don't depend on anybody," he added.

The president explained that Uganda's economic transformation agenda is anchored on four key pillars of wealth creation.

He highlighted commercial agriculture, where land must be used productively beyond subsistence farming.

He cited manufacturing as the second pillar, focusing on adding value to raw materials such as coffee, cotton, copper, and timber. Services such as tourism, hospitality, and entertainment formed the third area, while ICT was the fourth, where he urged Ugandans to harness technology to drive growth.

"Everyone must be involved in producing either a good or a service, whether as an owner or as an employee. That is the foundation of wealth," Museveni said.

The Head of State further underscored the role of infrastructure investment in unlocking regional trade, particularly within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

"This is why I have been advising investors to look at Africa seriously. The Chinese have already seen the potential and are coming in big numbers. But there is even more space for others to participate," he noted.

"Infrastructure such as roads linking Uganda to Rwanda and Congo will not only serve Uganda but the entire region. That is where the real business is," he added.

On his part, Mr. Prashiv Shah, a financial consultant with Rebel Group, welcomed President Museveni's guidance and declared the group's commitment to Uganda.

"In Kenya, we are already combining infrastructure with real estate development, but we are willing to come to Uganda not just for infrastructure but for many other sectors as well. We totally agree with your vision, and we are ready to explore opportunities here. This is a new time for building investments, and we are glad to meet you," Shah said.