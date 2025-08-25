Uganda: Vantage Care Uganda Trains First Professional Home Caregivers for the Elderly

Uganda's elderly population is growing fast, yet many continue to face neglect and age-related discrimination.

With numbers projected to surpass six million by 2050, a Ugandan firm has stepped in to professionalize home-based care, offering hope for dignified ageing.

A new report from the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development highlights how older persons remain vulnerable, often abandoned or left to die prematurely due to lack of care.

In response, Vantage Care Limited has launched a specialized training program to equip youth with professional caregiving skills while also supplying medical equipment tailored to elderly needs.

The initiative, founded by Ugandan nurse Barnabas Nkore, who worked for decades in the United States, has already graduated over 180 caregivers -- Uganda's first certified home care providers.

Since 2021, the firm has trained 320 youth in Wakiso District alone.

"I witnessed how professional home care can prevent unnecessary hospitalization and restore dignity to families. Uganda needed this," Nkore said in a written message delivered by his children, explaining how the inspiration came from caring for his late mother.

At the latest certificate ceremony in Wakiso, former client Tephy Mujurizi urged the graduates to prepare for rising demand.

"Life expectancy has increased to over 70. Get out there, serve, and expect more clients to come for your services and equipment," she said.

Uganda's elderly, the majority of whom live in rural areas and rely heavily on subsistence farming, remain among the most vulnerable groups.

With 85 percent engaged in crop farming and little access to social security, many suffer neglect and isolation.

During the event, trainees demonstrated practical patient care skills, from assisting with mobility to administering basic medical support.

Beyond training, Vantage Care has also developed customized health equipment that families can purchase to support loved ones at home.

"We provide direct home care services, but we also sell equipment to help families care for their elderly with dignity," explained Roland Kaginda, one of the program leaders.

By building a workforce of professional caregivers and supplying accessible elderly care equipment, Vantage Care is positioning itself as a pioneer in an industry expected to grow sharply with Uganda's ageing population.