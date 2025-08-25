Addis Ababa — Special attention is being given to nurturing a generation grounded in knowledge and skills in the Amhara Regional State, according to Chief Administrator Arega Kebede.

The Digital Amhara Initiative program, which is expected to benefit more than five million youth over the next five years, was inaugurated yesterday in Bahir Dar City.

In his closing remarks, Arega Kebede emphasized that the regional government is committed to building a generation capable of innovating, applying, and utilizing technology.

The initiative, he said, seeks to produce citizens who excel in technological innovation, knowledge, and skills.

He further noted that the Amhara Region has set a target of achieving its development aspirations through digital technology, as outlined in the region's 25-year development and growth plan.

The Digital Amhara Initiative, to be implemented from 2018 to 2022 EC, is projected to train and benefit more than five million young people.

The Chief Administrator also stressed that leaders at all levels must prepare themselves and work diligently to realize this goal, while teachers should play a vital role in ensuring the program's success.

Mulunesh Dessie, Head of the Regional Education Bureau with the rank of Deputy Chief Administrator, highlighted that the Digital Amhara Initiative will play a key role in producing citizens who are knowledgeable, scientifically minded, and equipped with technological skills.

This, she noted, will help students access information quickly, make learning more engaging, and align education with the demands of the digital era.

She called on all stakeholders to support efforts to enhance citizens' digital literacy and skills, enabling them to compete in international online businesses.

She further noted that the region is working to expand various digital initiatives and provide services free from human contact.

Abel Feleke, Head of the Regional Innovation and Technology Bureau, underscored the need to strengthen digital infrastructure to ensure quality education.

He stressed the importance of expanding internet services, providing electronic devices, and developing accessible, culturally relevant digital content for all students, including those with disabilities.