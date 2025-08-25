East Africa: Ethiopia Encourages Youth Participation in All National Issues

24 August 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Minister of Women and Social Affairs Ergoge Tesfaye affirmed that the Ethiopian government is actively taking decisive measures to ensure the youth community's full participation and benefit across all national agendas.

The Minister made this remark today at an event organized to mark International Youth Day, under the theme "Collaborative Youth Capacity for the Achievement of Sustainable Development Goals."

The event is being attended by federal and regional officials, youth representatives, youth organizations, and both governmental and non-governmental institutions.

During the event, Minister of Women and Social Affairs Ergoge Tesfaye stated that significant efforts are being made to ensure the benefit and participation of youth by focusing on policy, job creation, education, and health services.

The minister urged Ethiopian youth to unite and increase their contributions to the country's prosperity, noting their active involvement in economic, social, and political sectors.

For his part, the President of the Ethiopian Youth Council, Fuad Gena, said, "We are celebrating Youth Day, intending to make the Ethiopia we wish to build a reality through the unified capacity (Medemer) of the youth.

