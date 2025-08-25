South Africa: Arrests Made in Vala Umgodi Operations

A series of successful operations under the Vala Umgodi initiative has led to several arrests and the seizure of illegal goods and equipment across the Free State province.

On Saturday, Vala Umgodi operators working together with mine security, were called to a mine near Hennenman, where three men emerged from underground.

"The suspects were found in possession of antiretroviral (ARV) medication and mining equipment, indicating their involvement in illegal mining activities," said Free State police adding that four illegal foreign nationals were also arrested in Allanridge, Virginia and Thabong.

The operation continued in the Khuma section, where two more males, both 19 years old, were arrested. They were also found in possession of gold-bearing material and gold processing equipment.

On Thursday, 21 August 2025, Vala Umgodi operational members engaged in a disruptive operation in Van Standensrus. Police on patrol near the border spotted two bakkies loaded with sheep wool.

"Officers intercepted the vehicles and found large quantities of sheep wool. The 45-year-old driver of a Ford Ranger had a load valued at an estimated R25000, while the 31-year-old driver of a Toyota Hilux had a load valued at approximately R15000.

"Neither driver was able to produce receipts to verify ownership of the property. The two individuals will be processed by the Stock Theft Unit and charged with possession of suspected stolen property," said the police.

The police urged communities to urge community members to report any suspicious activities related to illegal mining, illicit trade, and cross-border crime. Information can be reported anonymously to the SAPS Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or via the MySAPS App.