South Africa: Matric Support Programme Moves to the Northern Cape

24 August 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Higher Education and Training Deputy Minister, Dr Mimmy Gondwe, is set take the Matric Support Programme to the Northern Cape.

The two-day sessions in Kuruman and Douglas will get underway on Monday.

The Matric Support Programme is part of Deputy Minister Gondwe's vision to enhance access to higher education and bring it closer to communities.

According to the Department of Higher Education and Training, the programme aims to assist Matric learners in accessing information about higher education, including available study opportunities and funding options, before entering the Post-School Education and Training (PSET) sector.

The Northern Cape visit come following the successful launch of the programme in the Eastern Cape earlier this month.

In implementing the programme, the office of the Deputy Minister collaborates with the Fibre Processing and Manufacturing SETA, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, the National Skills Fund and Old Mutual.

The entities together with Old Mutual and the Deputy Minister's Helpdesk, will share essential information with learners about access, training and funding in the higher education and training sector.

