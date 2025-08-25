South Africa: Three Arrested for Attempted Robbery in Mpumalanga

The police have arrested three suspects following an attempted robbery in Belfast, Mpumalanga on Friday night.

The suspects aged between 30 and 42 are expected to appear at the Belfast Magistrate's Court on Monday, said the South African Police Service (SAPS).

According to a report, a group of armed individuals who falsely identified themselves as police officers, held the occupants of a VW Polo that had stopped on the side of the road at gunpoint.

The occupants of the Polo had stopped by the side of the road to relieve themselves.

"Fortunately, members of the police were busy patrolling the area due to prior reports of robberies. The members were tactically working ... to prevent similar robberies recurring as directed by SAPS Operational Plans. Upon detecting something suspicious on the roadside, the vigilant members of the SAPS team swiftly came closer and introduced themselves as police officers.

"It was during this time when the suspects, out of the blue, began firing shots on the members whilst attempting to flee in their vehicle, a white Datsun Go with Mpumalanga registration plates," said police.

One of the suspects fled on foot. A high-speed chase ensued, culminating in the suspects' vehicle crashing into a tree on Bhekumuzi Masango Drive.

It was during this period when the suspects were cornered at the scene, that a police detective, aged 54, from Pienaar SAPS, was found deceased in the rear seat of the vehicle.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is suspected that he could have sustained injuries during the exchange of gunfire however that is subject to an investigation. Two firearms and ammunition were also recovered at the scene, and these items were confiscated to form part of the investigation."

The other suspect, who fled on foot, was also apprehended near the N4 road towards Machadodorp.

The suspects are facing various charges, including attempted car hijacking, robbery with a firearm, and attempted murder as well as the illegal possession of firearms with ammunition.

"The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has been notified, and a full investigation is underway regarding this incident. A police van, [a] Toyota Hilux from Pienaar detectives, was also recovered at a ... farm in Belfast, near where the incident occurred.

"The state vehicle was the one used by the said detective member for standby duties and at this stage, police cannot rule out the possibility that the state vehicle could have been used without authority granted, that will be investigated as well."

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi welcomed the arrest of the suspects as well as the recovery of the firearms with ammunition whilst commending members for their bravery as they defended themselves when faced with an attack.

"It is a shameful act when an individual sworn to uphold the law is found on the other side of it. As the SAPS, we distance ourselves from any criminality. It is either our members are with us against crime or consequences will follow for their criminal activities, as one cannot serve two masters," the General cautioned.