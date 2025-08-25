South Africa: Breakthrough Made in Prosecutor's Murder Case

A suspect implicated in the murder of a female prosecutor in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape is due to appear in court on Monday.

"The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) denounces in the strongest terms the brutal killing of [a] regional court female prosecutor (42), who was allegedly assassinated in cold blood by four armed men on the evening of 31 July 2025 in Gqeberha.

"Following the incident, a multidisciplinary investigation team led by the Gqeberha Serious Organised Crime Investigation (SOCI) of the Hawks, working in close collaboration with various SAPS units, immediately set out to trace those responsible," said the DPCI in a statement on Saturday.

The attack on the prosecutor was carried out in front of her home and in the presence of her partner.

Following investigations, the 33-year-old suspect has been linked to the incident.

While investigators were pursuing leads in Johannesburg, information was received indicating that the suspect was travelling back towards Gqeberha.

"It was established that the suspect fled to Johannesburg shortly after the incident in an attempt to evade justice. Acting with precision, the team strategically coordinated roadblock in the early hours of 22 August 2025. The suspect's vehicle was intercepted, and he was successfully apprehended," said the DPCI of Friday's arrest.

The suspect is currently in custody and is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on Monday, 25 August 2025.

"The arrest is a significant step foward, but by no means the end. The Hawks will not allow criminals to intimidate the justice system," said the provincial Head of the Hawks, Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya.