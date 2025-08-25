South Africa: Suspect in Marota Case to Appear in Court

A 26-year-old suspect arrested for the alleged murder of his ex-girlfriend, is expected to appear before the Temba Magistrates' Court on Monday, police in the North West said.

"The suspect allegedly murdered his ex-girlfriend, 20-year-old Kgaugelo Marota and attempted to kill his 20-year-old current girlfriend. Reports suggest that the lifeless body of Kgaugelo Marota was found lying on the ground, with multiple stab wounds on Thursday, 21 August 2025, at a tavern in Maubane village. Marota was declared dead on the scene by Emergency and Medical Rescue Services (EMRS)," the South African Police Service (SAPS) said.

Further investigations into the matter revealed that the suspect, after allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend, went back to his house where he stabbed his current girlfriend multiple times.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she is receiving medical treatment.

"Following the incidents, the suspect posted the reasons behind his evil deeds on social media," said the police adding that he faces charges of murder and attempted murder.

Meanwhile, the Acting Provincial Commissioner of Police in the North West, Major General Patrick Asaneng welcomed the swift response of Makapanstad police that led to the arrest of the suspect in the early hours of Friday morning, 22 August 2025.

Police made the arrest in Carousel View, near Maubane.