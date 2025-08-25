Ethiopia: Promoting National Values Key to Building Democracy, Says Deacon Daniel Kibret

Addis Ababa — Promoting national values--the yeast for building a democratic system, must be advanced in Ethiopia, Deacon Daniel Kibret, Social Affairs Advisor to the Prime Minister emphasized.

Deacon Daniel stressed that these values must be brought to the forefront of public discourse to foster a sustainable democracy.

His remarks came during a discussion forum on "The Search for Ethiopian Democracy," a book authored by Minister Tesfaye Beljge, Chief Whip in the House of Peoples' Representatives (HPR).

The newly released book has sparked wide-ranging dialogue among experts and senior officials across various sectors.

For his part, Journalism and Communication expert Kemal Hashi commended the initiative, highlighting the importance of government leaders sharing their experiences and insights.

He cited Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's efforts as a strong example of this practice following national reforms.

The exper added that the book's author emphasizes the need to apply Ethiopian democracy to all citizens and incorporate local knowledge.

Minister Tesfaye Beljge noted that his book offers a significant contribution to the country's democratic journey, presenting a vision rooted in Ethiopia's unique historical and cultural context.

Philosopher and researcher Zerihun Teshome supported this view, arguing that past attempts to adopt foreign democratic models have largely failed.

He praised the book's focus on indigenous knowledge as a more effective path to democratic development.

Echoing this sentiment, Deacon Daniel Kibret stressed the need to reinforce specific national values, such as mediation, reconciliation, and the rule of law, principles he identified as essential to building a resilient and inclusive democratic system.