Namibians Urged to Take Advantage of the 2025 Intra-Africa Trade Fair

As Namibia prepares to participate in the 2025 Intra-Africa Trade Fair, deputy prime minister and minister of industries, mines and energy, Natangue Ithete has urged Namibian traders and investors to take advantage of the opportunity to connect with continental markets.

Ithete was speaking at the official opening of the 24th edition of the Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair on Sunday.

Highlighting the potential of the African Continental Free Trade Area to open borders and create large markets, Ithete urged Namibians to use the country's position as a gateway to Africa to showcase their products.

"Our leather shoes, beef and crafts can find buyers from across our borders. Let us continue to add value to our raw materials, use trade fairs to launch such products and seize the Afcfta opportunity to expand exports and attract investment," he said.

He said trade fairs allow entrepreneurs to expose and promote products to a market of over $1 billion consumers and investments.

"There is power in marketing your products here at trade fairs, because it gives you access to a wide market, including over 1 billion consumers through the African Continental Free Trade Area," the minister added.

Ithete reiterated the government's commitment to creating a thriving local business environment to reduce unemployment and foster sustainable livelihoods.

"We are investing in infrastructure, expanding electrification, opening market opportunities, promoting innovation and self-reliance through the National Youth Development Fund," he noted.