Namibia: Police Caution Motorists Ahead of Heroes Day

The police have urged motorists to exercise caution on the country's roads as thousands are expected to travel to Katima Mulilo for this year's Heroes' Day commemoration on 26 August.

According to police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, traffic volumes on all major routes leading to the Zambezi region are expected to increase significantly, and road users should make prior travel arrangements to avoid delays and congestion.

"Motorists are reminded to obey traffic rules and regulations at all times, avoid speeding, reckless overtaking and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs," Shikwambi says.

She also cautions drivers to rest adequately before undertaking long-distance journeys to prevent fatigue, and to ensure the roadworthiness of their vehicles by checking tyres, brakes and lights.

"As part of our individual civic responsibility, road users are further advised to report inconsiderate driving behaviours, reckless or negligent driving, and deliberate defiance of traffic regulations to the police," she says.

She further indicates that roadblocks will be mounted along national roads to monitor compliance, while patrols will be intensified in Katima Mulilo throughout the Heroes Day weekend.

"Our priority is to reduce accidents and ensure that everyone arrives safely to commemorate the day peacefully.

"Let us honour our heroes not only in words, but also by ensuring safety on our roads through responsible behaviour and actions," Shikwambi says.