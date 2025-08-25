Namibia: National Youth Fund Deadline Extended to 4 September

24 August 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Ministry of Finance says the extension of the deadline for submitting proposals under the National Youth Fund pilot phase is 4 September.

Submissions are to be handed in at the regional governor's offices after which it will transition into the regular application process following the official launch in September.

Beyond the pilot phase, applicants are expected to submit their applications to the Development Bank of Namibia, Environmental Investment Fund and the AgriBank directly.

This, according to the ministry, will normalise the application process in which daily submission to the Development Finance Institutions will be operationalised.

The ministry highlights that this phase is not intended to deplete the available resource envelope.

The ministry says it remains committed to "empowering youth and fostering development across various sectors".

