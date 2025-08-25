Namibia: Sundowns, Beauties Record Wins

Two-time champions Mamelodi Sundowns made it two wins from two at the CAF Women's Champions League | Cosafa Qualifiers with a 1-0 victory over Zesco Ndola Girls in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Earlier in the day Beauties FC defeated Ntopwa FC 3-0 to keep their semifinal hopes alive. Sundowns scored the only goal of the game through their Lesotho international Boitumelo Rabale as she turned and fired into the back of the net on 19 minutes.

They now have six points from two games and can make sure of a semifinal place with a draw in their final pool game against Beauties FC on Tuesday.

After a goalless first half, Beauties FC produced a strong display after the break as they ran out 3-0 winners over Ntopwa FC.

The star of the show was Millicent Hikuam, who gave her side the lead on 48 minutes with a superb curling free kick from 25 yards that had the beating of the goalkeeper.

Her second followed a fine flowing move from their own half as Beauties broke down the left-hand side and Hikuam collected the ball in the box, before firing again past the keeper.

That was the way it stayed until the 87th minute when a free-kick was floated into the penalty-area and Twelikondjele Amukoto glanced her header into the net.

The action continues on Monday with the second round of fixtures in Groups B and C.

Young Buffaloes enter their second Group B game against Kick4Life from Lesotho (kick-off 12h00 CAT; 10h00 GMT) under pressure after a narrow 1-0 defeat to Gaborone United in their opener.

The Eswatini side will know that anything less than victory will see them staring at an early exit, given only the group winners are guaranteed a semifinal place. The best runner-up across the pools also advances to the last 4.

Their issue lies in attack, Buffaloes failed to score in their opening match and must now find a sharper edge in front of goal if they are to stay alive in the competition.

Kick4Life, meanwhile, make their first appearance of the qualifiers and face the tough task of settling quickly into tournament rhythm. With Gaborone United

already on three points, Lesotho's representatives know that a strong start is vital to keep them in contention.

Avoiding defeat would still leave Kick4Life with a chance going into their second game, but a win would tilt Group B wide open.

This is effectively a must-win clash for Young Buffaloes, while Kick4Life can seize the opportunity to stamp their mark on the group.

Costa do Sol made an ideal start in Group C with a 2-0 victory over Herentals Queens on Saturday and now have the chance to move within touching distance of the semifinals.

Another win would secure top spot in the pool. Their solid defence and ability to take chances in front of goal made the difference in their opener, and they will look to maintain that balance.

Olympic de Moroni begin their campaign knowing they must be sharp from the outset. Facing the group leaders in their first outing is a difficult challenge, but a positive result could instantly transform the dynamics of Group C.

With Herentals already on the back foot, the Comoros side can make themselves contenders with a disciplined display and a result that keeps qualification hopes alive.

Entrance for fans to all matches will be free of charge. If you cannot get to the stadium, you can watch all matches streamed live on FIFA+. -cosafa.com