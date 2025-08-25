Angola: AGT Stops Cocaine Entry At 4 De Fevereiro International Airport

Luanda — The General Tax Administration (AGT), through the Customs Service, seized approximately 2.7 kilograms of cocaine at 4 de Fevereiro International Airport in Luanda.

The operation, carried out with the support of the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) and the Customs Tax Police, resulted in the arrest of a 34-year-old Angolan citizen, resident in Brazil, who was carrying the drug hidden on his body, according to a note from the AGT to which ANGOP had access this Saturday.

The document states that after the arrest, the passenger was referred to the authorities for the appropriate legal proceedings.

Under the Ministry of Finance, the General Tax Administration is a public company whose mission is to collect revenue for the State and ensure customs control for the benefit of society, prioritizing legality, integrity, respect for taxpayers, and commitment. QCB/DOJ