Angola: Uíge Province Electricity Grid Expansion Begins At the End of This Month

Uíge — The electricity grid expansion in 11 municipalities of Uíge province will begin on the 30th of this month, provincial governor José Carvalho da Rocha announced Saturday.

The project, part of the Public Electricity Grid Expansion Program, will benefit, in the first phase, the municipalities of Vista Alegre, Quitexe, Ambuila, Bembe, Mucaba, Songo, Bungo, Damba, Lucunga, Nsosso, and Púri.

Currently, only three municipalities in Uíge province receive electricity from the public grid: Uíge, Negage, and Maquela do Zombo.

The governor, speaking at the conclusion of MPLA Vice President Mara Quiosa's three-day visit to Uíge province, said, without revealing a date, that the second phase of electrification will benefit another 12 municipalities. He added that the expansion of the electricity grid in the region will boost food processing, with the installation of factories in various locations in the region. NM/DP/DOJ