Angola: UAE President's Visit Strengthens Partnership

Luanda — Angola and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) intend to strengthen existing cooperation ties with the official state visit of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of this Arabian Peninsula country from Sunday.

This is the first official visit by a UAE Head of State to Angola, with the main objective of consolidating strategic partnerships in the economic, social, and humanitarian fields, as well as promoting the signing of new cooperation agreements.

In line with recent developments in bilateral relations, the visit is expected to focus on strengthening cooperation in the sectors of sustainable investment, energy, infrastructure, healthcare, and digital transformation.

Among the highlights is the negotiation of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), started in 2023, which aims to reduce tariffs, facilitate market access, and create mutual investment platforms. It is considered a central instrument for deepening economic cooperation between the two countries.

In the social and humanitarian sphere, the United Arab Emirates has expressed growing solidarity with Angola, evidenced by the recent donation of 25 ambulances, medicines, and medical equipment, as part of a $220 million program aimed at strengthening the African healthcare system.

The official visit will also serve to evaluate and launch new memoranda of understanding in areas such as solar energy, transportation, telecommunications, and digital transformation, building on agreements previously signed between the two states.

Angola and the United Arab Emirates already maintain instruments for reciprocal investment protection and the fight against double taxation, which are considered important pillars of the bilateral relationship.

Diversifying Partnerships

The UAE has shown particular interest in investing in strategic sectors of the Angolan economy, such as renewable energy, port logistics, agriculture, agribusiness, food processing, technology, and transportation.

In the field of agriculture and food security, cooperation initiatives are underway in arid areas such as Cunene and Namibe, leveraging the UAE's expertise in agricultural techniques adapted to desert regions.

Investment and Financing

During the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM), held in Abu Dhabi in May 2024, Angola participated alongside representatives from 173 countries.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola External Relations Middle East and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On that occasion, the Angola-UAE Chamber of Commerce signed a memorandum of understanding with the consulting firm Apollonia Capital Advisors (Dubai), with the aim of supporting investment and business projects in Angola.

This scenario demonstrates that bilateral relations between Angola and the United Arab Emirates are multifaceted and experiencing significant growth, with the UAE assuming the role of strategic partner, with emphasis on direct investments in key sectors such as energy, trade, agriculture, logistics, health, and technology.

This partnership is also geared towards institutional and diplomatic strengthening, translated into bilateral agreements, interparliamentary committees, and diplomatic headquarters, in addition to humanitarian aid in sensitive areas such as health, as well as participation in multilateral investment mechanisms. AFL/ART/DOJ