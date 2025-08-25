Angola: Afrobasket 2025 - Two Angolan Players Selected for Anti-Doping Tests

Luanda — Angolan point guard Childe Dundão and forward Gerson Lukeny were selected for anti-doping tests on Saturday, a standard procedure in international competitions.

After the semi-final match in which Angola defeated Cameroon 74-73, the two national team players were notified and remained at the Kilamba Pavilion for the necessary procedures, even after the other players and coaching staff had gone to the hotel.

Anti-doping testing is a urine test performed on athletes to identify the presence of prohibited substances or methods that could artificially enhance athletic performance.

The selection of the athlete or athletes is made randomly by experts from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), usually based on their athletic ability or performance during a given match or competition.

Angola will play the final of the African competition against Mali at 7 pm on Sunday (24) at the Kilamba Pavilion. Before that, starting at 4 pm, Senegal will face Cameroon for third place. MC/DOJ