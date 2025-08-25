Central Africa: Angola Achieves 83.14 Percent in International Civil Aviation Audit

Luanda — Angola achieved 83.14% in the international civil aviation safety audit, ranking 4th among the 24 member states of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) African region, behind Kenya, Rwanda, and Tanzania.

With this audit, carried out between June 16th and 25th of this year by the International Civil Aviation Organization, the country is above the African average (66.70%) and the global average (72.01%), exceeding the target of the ICAO Global Aviation Safety Plan, which establishes 75% Effective Implementation (EI) of the eight Critical Elements assessed.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Transport, this process covered the national system and the assessment of the 4 de Fevereiro and António Agostinho Neto airports (AIAAN), which contributed to the score achieved. The document recalls that compared to the 2017 audit (released in 2018), when the country recorded 46.85%, the progression is significant and reflects an effective strengthening of the national aviation safety supervision system.

It is reported that air operations in Angola are currently taking place in a safe environment and in line with international practices.

Regarding Angola's achievement, the Minister of Transport, Ricardo Viegas D'Abreu, considered the result historic and should be replicated in other strategic sectors, such as road, rail, logistics, and maritime transport.

Quoted in a statement, the minister said that the result demonstrates that, with commitment, competent work, and cohesion, it is possible to achieve high-level goals and strengthen confidence in the country, both among international entities that oversee the civil aviation sector and among international investors.

He emphasized that the performance also reinforces Angola's international credibility, values the National Civil Aviation Authority (ANAC), and continues the work of the national aviation community.

For passengers, customers, and users, he emphasized that it means greater safety, greater confidence in operations, and improved air mobility conditions from Angola. QCB/DOJ