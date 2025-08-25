Angola: Zambia to Explore Business Opportunities in Angola

Luanda — The Zambian Development Agency (ZDA), which registered an estimated turnover of US$30.1 million following a trade mission held during the Angola International Trade Fair (FILDA), has manifested the interest of Zambian companies in strengthening bilateral partnerships with Angolan companies in various areas.

In a statement sent to ANGOP on Monday (11), the Agency emphasizes that the deals were signed by 20 Zambian companies that participated in the trade mission held from July 24th to 26th in Luanda, on the sidelines of the 40th Edition of FILDA.

The Zambian companies represented various sectors, including manufacturing, agro-processing, agriculture, mining, construction, among others.

The main areas of interest are the supply of cooking oil, cereals, honey, peanuts, agricultural fertilizers, engineering equipment, and the provision of services such as mining consultancy to Angola.

According to the document, the main objective of the trade mission was to establish new commercial ties with the private sector between Zambia and Angola, identify and explore business opportunities between the two countries, and expand Zambian companies' presence in the Angolan market.

These intentions also included facilitating and directly engaging Zambian companies in Angola, holding pre-scheduled B2B meetings to promote partnerships, trade and investment opportunities, and strengthening economic relations between the two countries, with a view to leveraging bilateral trade agreements for the development of infrastructure such as the Lobito Corridor.

According to the note, during FILDA 2025, which ran from July 22nd to 27th, the ZDA provided a platform for Zambian companies to explore new commercial opportunities, build regional partnerships, and unlock broader export potential within and outside Angola.

On the Angolan side, the mission was supported by the Angolan Private Investment and Export Promotion Agency (AIPEX).

ZDA is Zambia's primary economic development agency, with the multifaceted mission of promoting and facilitating trade, investment, and business development in that country. It is also responsible for building and enhancing the country's investment profile to increase capital inflows, capital formation, and job creation.