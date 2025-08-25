Uganda: NRM University Youth Condemn Commercialisation of Politics in Party

24 August 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Moses Namayo

A group of patriotic National Resistance Movement (NRM) youth drawn from public universities across Uganda have condemned what they describe as growing commercialization of politics, abuse, violence, and nepotism within the party ahead of the National Delegates Conference.

The group, led by Nahamya Emmanuel, said they would petition President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, who also serves as the party chairman, as well as the NRM Secretariat over what they called a dangerous departure from the party's founding values.

"As patriotic youth of NRM in all public universities, we have condemned such acts and are left with no option but to petition our concerns to our party president, the Secretariat, and other concerned leaders across the country," said Makubuya Brain, an NRM patriotic youth from Makerere University.

The cadres accused party members of engaging in excessive money transactions, violent conduct, intimidation, and the use of abusive language during the run-up to the elections, practices they warned could weaken the movement from within.

"We have seen that we cannot protect the gains of NRM unless we condemn issues affecting our party, like tribalism and commercialization of politics. Violence during the primaries is slowly killing the NRM," Nahamya Emmanuel, the Vice Chairperson of NRM Patriotic Youth, said.

The group further urged party members to embrace unity, stressing that the internal elections should not be a source of division.

"We should desist from abusive language and tribalism and instead call for unity. Whoever wins, wins as a party because these are internal elections. There will be no losers; we are all winners, and NRM will stay strong without any of us as individuals," Nahamya added.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.