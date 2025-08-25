Uganda: NRM EC Warns Against Election Malpractice Ahead of Delegates Conference

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Electoral Commission has cautioned candidates and delegates against malpractice and disruptions as the party heads into its National Delegates Conference (NDC), which officially opens on Monday under the chairmanship of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Addressing the media, NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson Tanga Odoi confirmed that the conference would begin with the presentation of National Executive Council (NEC) resolutions, including Museveni's endorsement as the presidential flag bearer, before transitioning into elections for leaders of various party leagues.

Each league--including the Women's League, Youth League, Persons with Disabilities, Elders, Veterans, Workers, and Historical leaders--will elect 10 office bearers such as Chairperson, Vice Chairperson, General Secretary, and Secretaries for Finance and Publicity. Afterward, focus will turn to electing parliamentary flag bearers for special interest groups.

"The youth will elect five representatives, one from each region, plus a national female representative. The workers, PWDs, and older persons will each elect five representatives. The mode of election will be lining up, except for workers MPs who will be elected by secret ballot," Odoi explained.

Odoi directed all delegates and candidates to obtain accreditation strictly from the Uganda Institute of Communication Technology (UICT) to ensure transparency.

He also warned against keeping delegates outside the country to manipulate voting outcomes.

"Any candidate found keeping delegates away in Nairobi or Dar es Salaam will be disqualified, even on voting day. We may appear humble, but we shall test our waters tomorrow," he cautioned.

The EC further warned against violence, bribery, and smuggling of unauthorized persons into the voters' register.

"We have information about groups planning to ferry goons to disrupt the process. Do not try it. If you have a complaint, put it in writing to the Secretary General or Vice Chairman. Bribery is not allowed. If you attempt to smuggle unauthorized people into the register, you risk spending a night in Luzira," Odoi warned.

On the disqualification of Youth MP aspirant Fiona Naku, Odoi clarified that the matter was outside the EC's mandate.

"Naku Fiona's case was handled by NIRA, which confirmed she was above the age of 30. She went to court, and it also confirmed she did not qualify for the youth category. It is beyond us," he said, noting that other aspirants, including Nicholas Nuwagira, were also affected by similar age-related issues.

Odoi stressed that results would be declared immediately after voting.

"Once voting ends, winners will be declared on the spot. For petitions, the party has set up respected political elders to handle them," he added.