Uganda: Kasese Police Probes Murder By Assault

Police in Kasese have launched investigations into the death of a yet-to-be-identified man, believed to be in his late 20s, who succumbed to injuries sustained in a suspected assault along Crescent Road in Kasese Municipality.

A concerned resident alerted officers at around 5:00 am on Sunday that a badly beaten man had been left by the roadside.

A patrol team responded immediately and rushed the victim to Kasese Municipal Health Centre III for emergency treatment.

However, despite medical efforts, he was pronounced dead a few hours later.

Rwenzori East Regional Police spokesperson SP Nelson Tumushime confirmed the incident, saying one suspect had been arrested to assist with ongoing inquiries.

"Inquiries are still ongoing, and we shall update the public on the progress," Tumushime said.

The identity of the deceased remains unknown, and police have appealed to residents with any relevant information to come forward and aid the investigation.