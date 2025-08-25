Ethiopia: American Professional Highlights Ethiopia's Potential in Sports Amid Challenges

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia possesses significant potential in sports like basketball despite challenges in nurturing young talent, according to Carlos Thornton, a former professional American football player who started Tasty Baller Sports Club & Coach Carlos on ProCamp Youth Development Initiative in Ethiopia.

Carlos Thornton, who has spent the past 20 years providing basketball training for youths across Ethiopia, America, and other countries, said that Ethiopia has immense potential to develop its youth to become competitive basketball players.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Thornton, who transitioned from a successful football career in the U.S. to basketball in Israel, emphasized the importance of providing training to youths between 7 to 21 years old.

"We have been committed to developing these students for the past 20 years," he stated.

He believes that Ethiopian youth possess immense potential in sports like basketball, but many have not received the necessary support and training to thrive.

"These kids (those he trains) can play at an international level," he asserted, highlighting their ability to compete with teams from neighboring countries like South Sudan, envisioning that a great basketball international team is emerging from Ethiopia.

"My ultimate goal is to see Ethiopians compete on the world stage, including at the Olympics", he stated.

It's about instilling a team concept, unity, and leadership, he noted, stressing the importance of developing both on-court skills and off-court character, Thornton emphasized.

According to him, many youth in Ethiopia lack opportunities, with parents often prioritizing their children's careers with traditional paths in fields like medicine and engineering over sports.

Every child is not destined to be an architect or an engineer, and some are born to be athletes, he argued, emphasizing that providing these children with opportunity ignites their hopes and dreams.

Moreover, he underlined the critical role of community involvement, urging Ethiopians to support the youth in achieving their aspirations.

Ethiopians are brilliant, smart, and affiliated, Thornton stated, emphasizing that commitment and dedicating time to developing youth talents are essential.

Finally, he expressed his optimism about Ethiopia's future in basketball, taking the view that with increased support and unity, the nation can foster a new generation of outstanding athletes in this regard.