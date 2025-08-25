Ethiopia: New Book By Chief Government Whip Minister Crucial for Ethiopia's Democracy-Building Efforts

Addis Ababa — A new book, "In Search of Ethiopian Democracy", authored by Tesfaye Beljige (PhD), the Chief Government Whip Minister, is being hailed by experts and government officials as a crucial tool for Ethiopia's democracy-building efforts.

Experts and officials from various fields discussed the book at the Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) studio.

During the discussion hosted by Deacon Daniel Kibret, Social Affairs Advisor Minister to the Prime Minister, the participants noted that the book is poised to have a significant impact on the country's democratic building activities.

The participants have extensively explored the book's contribution to Ethiopia's democracy building efforts.

State Minister of Peace, Keyredin Tezera (PhD), who shared his thoughts at the discussion, stated that the book highlights Ethiopia's rich social and administrative values that serve as a foundation for the building of democracy.

Ethiopia possesses a profoundly rooted value system that, even in the face of conflict and disagreement, encourages individuals to ultimately agree, resulting in a true win-win situation, he added.

"This nation is characterized by exceptional values, where, despite the ability to pursue vengeance, individuals choose to set aside their pride and show respect for their elders and the law. Such values are essential for a thriving democracy. Dr. Tesfaye's book delves into this subject with remarkable detail."

Another participant in the discussion, veteran politician Ambassador Lencho Bati, commented that democracy has been a long-standing public demand in Ethiopia.

He further noted that the journey of democracy building in Ethiopia is complicated because it is often intertwined with the concept of the nation-state.

"In other places, democracy is an ongoing process and a game. The outcome is what follows. For us, however, democracy and our very existence and non-existence are intertwined. On one hand, there's a sense of threat because we haven't finished what we started; on the other hand, there's something we aspire to. This is why it's said that democracy must be Ethiopian and not a copy from somewhere else--because it won't work."

Ambassador Lencho also praised the book for connecting this age-old question of democracy with Ethiopian philosophy.

Author of the book, Tesfaye Beljige, who expressed that he was puzzled by the mystery of why it's been so difficult to build democracy in a country as ancient and culturally rich as Ethiopia, said that this frustration motivated him to write "In Search of Ethiopian Democracy."

He expressed his belief that the book will serve as a foundational idea in the process of building a beneficial democracy for Ethiopia in the future.