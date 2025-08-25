Ethiopia: School Feeding Program Registers Tangible Outcome in Students Performance

Addis Ababa — The Students' Feeding Program has brought about concrete results in the performance of school children, reducing the rate of dropouts, according to education bureaus of various regions of Ethiopia.

A national consultation forum was held in Awassa on overall education development in the country, where Minister of Education, Professor Berhanu Nega, and other regional and zonal education bureau authorities were in attendance.

Speaking to ENA, education bureau heads of Oromia, Amhara and Central Ethiopia regions said that the school feeding programs have brought about fundamental improvements in the rate of school children dropouts.

It was indicated that, apart from boosting the revenues of schools, engaging the public in school feeding is vital to strengthening the program sustainably.

Oromia Education Bureau Head, Tola Beriso, said that from pre-school up to fourth grade, over 6 million school children are benefitting from the program.

Accordingly, the results of students have been improved; he said, adding that dropout students have also been reduced.

Work is being done to sustainably enhance school programs and increase revenues through support extended by Busa Gonofa and the development of lands dedicated to schools , Tola added.

Amhara Education Bureau Head, Mulunesh Dessie, on her part, said the school feeding program in the region has enabled to ensure quality education and produce competitive students.

In the concluded 2017 academic year, over 294, 800 students benefited from the program, she said, adding that efforts will be underway to strengthen the program sustainably.

By engaging investors and the public, resource mobilization work is being carried out, Mulunesh said, adding that the regional state government has allocated over 326 million birr for the program.

Vice President of the Central Ethiopia region, Social Cluster Coordinator, and Education Bureau Head Anteneh Fekadu, on his part, said community-based school feeding has been launched in the region.

Over 118, 000 students have benefited from the school feeding program, Anteneh said.

Stating that the school feeding program has improved students' reception of education and performance, he said work is being done to strengthen the school feeding program.

The program also reduced the rate of drop-out students, contributing its share to the quality of education, he added.