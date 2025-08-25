North Africa: Egypt, Germany FMs Discuss Gaza Crisis, Iran Nuclear File

Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held a phone call on Sunday, August 24th, 2025, with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul to discuss the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

Abdelatty expressed deep concern over growing reports of famine in Gaza. He stressed the responsibility of the international community to act against Israeli violations and reminded Israel of its obligations under international law as the occupying power to ensure the delivery of humanitarian and medical aid.

The Egyptian minister briefed his German counterpart on Egypt's efforts to deliver aid to Gaza and on preparations to host an international conference on early recovery and reconstruction once a ceasefire is reached.

He also provided updates on the ceasefire talks, particularly following Hamas's acceptance of the proposal. He underlined the need for Israel to respond positively and implement its elements to ease the crisis, relieve Palestinian suffering, and ensure adequate humanitarian access.

Abdelatty warned that Israel's continued military escalation in Gaza would only worsen the crisis, undermining regional and international peace efforts.

On the Iranian nuclear file, Abdelatty stressed the importance of returning to negotiations to strengthen regional and international security. He highlighted the need for Iran to resume cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency to avoid further instability.

For his part, the German foreign minister praised Egypt's efforts to secure a ceasefire and ensure aid delivery to Gaza. He welcomed Egypt's initiative to host the recovery and reconstruction conference, confirmed Germany's interest in participating, and agreed on the dangers of further Israeli military escalation and the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza.