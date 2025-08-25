Egypt: $27.5b World Bank Partnership Powers Egypt's Growth Since 1959

The World Bank has issued a new report assessing the progress of its strategic partnership with Egypt under the 2023-2027 Country Partnership Framework (CPF). This framework was crafted to support Egypt's path toward sustainable economic growth through concessional financing, technical assistance, and diagnostic studies.

The report highlights Egypt's standing as the third-largest contributor to the World Bank in the Middle East and North Africa.

Since the start of cooperation in 1959, more than 201 projects worth $27.5 billion have been financed across vital sectors, from infrastructure and healthcare to education and economic reforms.

Today, the portfolio features 13 active projects valued at $6.5 billion. Yet, the relationship extends beyond financing--it fosters knowledge-sharing, institutional capacity building, and the development of evidence-based policies.

The partnership has already delivered measurable results. It has strengthened healthcare and nutrition services for 6.3 million citizens, improved education for 3.6 million students, and provided social protection for 5.2 million families through the Takaful and Karama program.

In addition, entrepreneurship and private sector initiatives have created more than 400,000 jobs.

Rania Al-Mashat, Egypt's Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, affirmed that cooperation with the World Bank has consistently advanced national priorities.

She emphasized its role in enhancing investment in human capital, food security, and private sector growth, while ensuring full alignment with Egypt Vision 2030 and the government's reform agenda.

One of the most notable successes in renewable energy has been the development of the Benban Solar Park, made possible by the Bank's support for Egypt's feed-in tariff policy.

With a capacity of 1,465 megawatts, the project stands as one of the largest solar complexes in the region and a landmark in Egypt's clean energy transition.