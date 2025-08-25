Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets Prime Minister and Officials

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Dr. Hani Sewilam, Director General of the National Service Projects Organization of the Armed Forces, Major General Magdy Anwar, Head of the Armed Forces Financial Affairs Authority Major General Khaled Ahmed Abdullah, and Head of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority Major General Walid Mohamed Aref.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said that the meeting reviewed the overall water situation across the country, including water needs and its availability for agricultural projects and drinking water, as well as the status of a number of ongoing projects, particularly those focused on strengthening water infrastructure.

The meeting also discussed progress on the New Delta Project and the developments related to collecting agricultural drainage water and transferring it to the New Delta treatment plant, to provide clean and safe water for agricultural investment in the New Delta region.

The meeting also included a presentation of the National Water Resources and Irrigation Plan "Water Security for All 2050", which aims to rationalize water consumption, improve water quality, develop water resources, and create a supportive environment. In this context, the concept of the second-generation irrigation system was discussed. This system aims to achieve Egypt's water security by introducing non-traditional water resources, managing existing resources efficiently, increasing opportunities for comprehensive national development, and enabling digital transformation in water management through the use of modern technologies and satellites to monitor waterways, track cleaning operations, and detect any illegal encroachments.

The Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation clarified that the second-generation irrigation system focuses on water treatment, through major projects such as the Bahr El-Baqar Treatment Plant, the New Delta Treatment Plant, and the Al-Mahsama Treatment Plant.

President El-Sisi commended the efforts of the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation to support Egypt's water security. The President emphasized the need to continue water-saving measures across all sectors--agricultural, industrial, and others.

President El-Sisi also directed to continue investment in modernizing the water and irrigation systems, with greater reliance on modern technology and smart water management. The President also instructed efforts toward rational management and safe use of groundwater resources in Egypt.

