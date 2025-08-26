Rwanda: Grain Hubs Are a Game Changer for Food Security

opinion

One of Rwanda's most pressing agricultural challenges has been post-harvest losses, which stood at nearly 14 per cent in 2023.

For a country that has invested heavily in increasing crop yields, it is self-defeating to watch tonnes of maize, rice, and beans spoil before reaching the market.

The government's plan to establish large grain handling hubs with a combined capacity of more than 200,000 tonnes represents a decisive step in tackling this problem.

Grain hubs are not just warehouses; they are the backbone of a modern value chain. Equipped with industrial dryers, shellers, silos, and quality testing facilities, they will ensure that crops are cleaned, dried, graded, and stored in conditions that meet food safety standards.

By doing so, the government can cut post-harvest losses to less than 5 per cent by 2029, protecting farmers from devastating losses and consumers from unsafe food.

The initiative is also a catalyst for rural transformation. Farmers' cooperatives in Nyagatare, Kirehe, and Kayonza--areas that produce some of the highest maize volumes have long lamented the absence of adequate storage.

With hubs serving as collection and aggregation points, farmers will have stronger bargaining power with buyers, improved access to markets, and greater incentives to invest in production.

Moreover, the hubs will reduce the aflatoxin contamination that often leads to rejection of maize by processors. With reliable drying and storage systems, the Agriculture Ministry can secure grain supplies for local industries, strengthen food security, and position itself competitively in regional markets.

The project's design, which includes smaller community hubs and modular silos, shows foresight. It ensures that smallholder farmers who are the backbone of Rwanda's agriculture are not left behind. Complementing these investments with cold storage for fruits and vegetables, as seen in ongoing horticulture projects, will further strengthen the country's fight against food waste.

Ultimately, grain hubs are more than infrastructure. They are a promise that the sweat of farmers will not rot in the fields, that Rwanda's ambition to be food secure is matched by sound post-harvest systems, and that the country's agricultural transformation will be measured not only by how much is grown, but by how much is saved.