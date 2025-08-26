Zimbabwe: Govt Maintains Maize Import Ban to Protect Local Farmers

Government says it is satisfied with the steady flow of maize deliveries to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) following a poor season last year that forced the country to import grain.

Speaking during a site visit to the GMB's Aspindale Depot, Agriculture Permanent Secretary Obert Jiri said the board's systems remain effective in managing quality control and storage of maize supplies.

To protect local farmers, Jiri confirmed that the government has shut borders to both public and private maize imports.

"Borders are closed to imports to ensure farmers have a secure domestic market. As long as local farmers still have maize, we won't open the borders. Imports will only be considered once domestic supplies are fully exhausted," he said.

Last year, Zimbabwe turned to South America and Asia for maize after an El Niño-induced drought decimated harvests.

Authorities say this season is showing promise with GMB coping well with deliveries.

More than 37,000 metric tonnes of maize have so far been received from the ARDA-supported scheme with further contributions coming from the Presidential Input Programme and the Pfumvudza appreciation initiative.

"We are seeing strong uptake this season and expect more deliveries as farmers receive their payments," Jiri said.

Meanwhile, preparations for the 2025-2026 farming season are underway under the Fumigation and Drought Support for Agriculture (FODSA) programme.

According to Jiri, three million beneficiaries will receive inputs for three targeted plots each, with supplies already being dispatched to GMB depots.