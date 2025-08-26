Liberia: CDC Headquarters Demolished

The Liberia National Police (LNP) on Saturday announced the discovery of rifles and other dangerous weapons at the demolished headquarters of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) in Congo Town, Monrovia, during the enforcement of a court-ordered eviction.

The revelation has sent shockwaves through Liberia's political landscape, stirring concerns over national security and raising questions about the already tense relations between the ruling Unity Party government and its chief rival.

According to police, two rifles were found in one of the apartments of the sprawling Munah Tech Building -- the heart of the CDC's operations for nearly two decades. Authorities further disclosed that additional items uncovered during the demolition included bullets, petrol bombs, narcotics, and machetes.

"These discoveries are deeply concerning and pose a serious national security issue," said Cecelia Clarke, police spokesperson, briefing journalists at the scene. "We are conducting a thorough investigation to establish the ownership of these weapons and to determine whether there was any plan to use them."

The demolition, carried out under heavy security escort, followed a ruling by the Civil Law Court in favor of the estate of the late Martha Stubblefield Bernard, the lawful owner of the property. Sheriffs of the court supervised the exercise, which saw bulldozers and excavators tear down the Munah Tech Building along with adjoining offices once occupied by CDC's political leader, George Weah, and other senior party officials.

The eviction order, which had been pending for several years, was executed despite CDC's pending appeal before the Supreme Court. Still, police reported that the exercise proceeded peacefully, with no attempt by CDC supporters to resist the operation.

"This was a sensitive matter," one court sheriff remarked. "We knew the CDC headquarters was more than just a building -- it was a symbol. That's why we worked with the police to ensure calm."

Although the party has not yet issued an official statement regarding the discovery of weapons, CDC leaders have strongly condemned the eviction. They argue that the ruling was politically influenced and aimed at weakening the opposition's organizational strength ahead of future elections.

"The CDC is being unfairly targeted. This is not just about land; it is about silencing the voice of the Liberian people," a senior CDC official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

Party insiders maintain that the enforcement was premature and unlawful since their appeal is still pending at the nation's highest court.

The demolition of the CDC headquarters represents more than the loss of a property. For nearly 20 years, the building served as the nerve center of George Weah's political movement -- from its formation in the early 2000s to its triumphant victory in the 2017 presidential elections.

Known for its blue-and-white paint and the constant bustle of partisans, the Munah Tech compound became synonymous with the CDC's rise as a grassroots movement. It was there that Weah's presidential campaigns were launched, and it was there that ordinary Liberians thronged to show solidarity with the party.

Political historian Samuel Sumo described the demolition as "the symbolic erasure of an era."

"Whether one supported or opposed CDC, no one can deny the role that headquarters played in Liberia's democratic evolution," he noted. "Its destruction marks the end of a chapter -- but the discovery of weapons makes that ending even more controversial."

The alleged discovery of rifles and explosives has fueled national debate. Civil society organizations and ordinary Liberians are calling for transparency in how the investigation will be handled.

"The government must ensure this does not become another politically manipulated case," said Mariama Doe, head of the Civil Society Alliance of Liberia. "Liberians deserve proof -- forensic evidence, chain of custody, and independent verification of what was found. Anything less will only deepen mistrust."

On the streets of Monrovia, the news has been met with mixed reactions. Some citizens expressed alarm that weapons could have been hidden at a political party's headquarters, while others voiced suspicion that the timing of the discovery was too convenient.

"I don't believe CDC kept guns there for years and nobody knew," said James Kpadeh, a taxi driver in Sinkor. "This could be politics as usual."

Analysts warn that the development could intensify political polarization at a delicate moment for Liberia. The ruling Unity Party, led by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, has promised to enforce the rule of law, while opposition parties accuse the administration of using the judiciary as a political weapon.

"This incident has the potential to further strain relations between the ruling party and the opposition," observed political analyst Josephine Karnga. "If not managed carefully, it could undermine trust in Liberia's democratic institutions."

International partners are also watching closely. A diplomatic source hinted that Liberia's friends abroad will be paying attention to how the case unfolds. "The credibility of Liberia's democracy is at stake," the source said.

As bulldozers reduced the once-vibrant CDC headquarters to rubble, the discovery of arms has layered the story with intrigue and uncertainty. Was this a genuine cache of weapons tied to political actors, or a manufactured controversy in an already volatile political climate?

What is clear, however, is that the demolition of the CDC headquarters has closed a historic chapter in Liberia's postwar politics -- and opened a new one filled with questions about accountability, security, and the future of opposition politics.