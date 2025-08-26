Sudan: Multi-Agency Durable Solutions Initiative Launched for Sudan's Displaced Communities

A major new initiative has been launched in Sudan to help millions of people displaced by conflict rebuild their lives and communities. The program aims to connect urgent humanitarian assistance with long-term recovery and peacebuilding efforts, offering hope and stability to those affected by the country's ongoing crisis.

The launch was marked by a signing ceremony in Port Sudan, attended by the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator a.i., together with representatives from UNDP, UNHCR, IoM, the Danish Refugee Council (DRC), and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC).

Sudan is currently facing the world's largest internal displacement crisis. Over 10.5 million people have been forced to flee their homes within the country--more than 8 million of them since the conflict erupted in April 2023. Another 4 million have sought refuge across borders. Children account for more than half of the displaced population, with 26% being under the age of five.

The new initiative prioritizes locally driven solutions to support families in recovering and reintegrating. Key areas of focus include restoring livelihoods, improving access to essential services, and fostering community-based peace efforts. With many displaced people beginning to return to areas like Khartoum, Aj Jazirah, and Sennar, the need for safe and dignified reintegration has become more urgent than ever.".

"Durable Solutions require economic inclusion, localization to create more jobs, services, capacities, and thus builds social cohesion and peace, so gains last beyond the emergency," said Luca Renda, the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator a.i. in Sudan.

Under the agreement, partners will support area-based, evidence-driven programming and strengthen coordination mechanisms at both national and state levels. This includes reinforcing the Durable Solutions Unit under the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator to ensure a unified coordinated approach across humanitarian, development, and peace sectors.

The initiative builds on Sudan's National Durable Solutions Strategy, adopted in January 2023, and reflects a renewed commitment by national and state authorities to place communities at the heart of recovery planning.