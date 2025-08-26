Sudan: Multi-Agency Durable Solutions Initiative Launched for Sudan's Displaced Communities

25 August 2025
United Nations in Sudan (Khartoum)

A major new initiative has been launched in Sudan to help millions of people displaced by conflict rebuild their lives and communities. The program aims to connect urgent humanitarian assistance with long-term recovery and peacebuilding efforts, offering hope and stability to those affected by the country's ongoing crisis.

The launch was marked by a signing ceremony in Port Sudan, attended by the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator a.i., together with representatives from UNDP, UNHCR, IoM, the Danish Refugee Council (DRC), and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC).

Sudan is currently facing the world's largest internal displacement crisis. Over 10.5 million people have been forced to flee their homes within the country--more than 8 million of them since the conflict erupted in April 2023. Another 4 million have sought refuge across borders. Children account for more than half of the displaced population, with 26% being under the age of five.

The new initiative prioritizes locally driven solutions to support families in recovering and reintegrating. Key areas of focus include restoring livelihoods, improving access to essential services, and fostering community-based peace efforts. With many displaced people beginning to return to areas like Khartoum, Aj Jazirah, and Sennar, the need for safe and dignified reintegration has become more urgent than ever.".

"Durable Solutions require economic inclusion, localization to create more jobs, services, capacities, and thus builds social cohesion and peace, so gains last beyond the emergency," said Luca Renda, the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator a.i. in Sudan.

Under the agreement, partners will support area-based, evidence-driven programming and strengthen coordination mechanisms at both national and state levels. This includes reinforcing the Durable Solutions Unit under the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator to ensure a unified coordinated approach across humanitarian, development, and peace sectors.

The initiative builds on Sudan's National Durable Solutions Strategy, adopted in January 2023, and reflects a renewed commitment by national and state authorities to place communities at the heart of recovery planning.

Read the original article on United Nations in Sudan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 United Nations in Sudan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.